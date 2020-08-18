Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

Stocks hit record high, eclipsing pre-coronavirus peaks

S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit new highs

close
Guest host Jack Hough breaks down the three most important things investors should be thinking about with Barron's markets editor Ben Levisohn, Barron's reporter Carleton English and Barron's senior writer Al Root.video

Barron's Top Three: Stock splits, retail investing revival and COVID-19 treatments

Guest host Jack Hough breaks down the three most important things investors should be thinking about with Barron's markets editor Ben Levisohn, Barron's reporter Carleton English and Barron's senior writer Al Root.

Stocks hit record highs on Tuesday following strong housing data and better-than-expected retail earnings.

Continue Reading Below

The S&P 500 climbed as much as 0.39%, eclipsing its intraday high of 3,393.52, before turning lower. The benchmark index needs to finish above 3,386.15 to close at a record peak.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite gained as much as 0.7%, touching its own record high, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.17% before both indexes pared their gains.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
SP500S&P 5003391.57+9.58+0.28%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX11211.687943+81.96+0.74%
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES27807.3-37.61-0.14%

Looking at the economy, housing starts rose 23% to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 1.496 million, beating the 1.24 million that was anticipated by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Building permits, meanwhile, climbed 19% to 1.495 million, ahead of the 1.32 million that was expected.

BUFFETT, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INVESTMENT IS 'ULTIMATE PRIVILEGE': BARRICK GOLD CEO

The results sent shares of homebuilders, like Toll Brothers Inc., Pulte Group and Lennar Corp. higher.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
TOLTOLL BROTHERS42.79+0.64+1.52%
PHMPULTE CORPORATION46.63+0.20+0.43%
LENLENNAR77.66+0.59+0.77%

On the earnings front, Dow component Home Depot Inc. reported better-than-expected top and bottom lines as U.S. comparable sales rose 25% from a year ago.

Fellow Dow member Walmart Inc. said online sales rose 97% versus last year, helping drive a 79% jump in profit.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
HDTHE HOME DEPOT INC.284.94-3.30-1.14%
WMTWALMART INC.135.17-0.43-0.32%
BJBJS WHSL CLUB HLDGS INC43.44+0.67+1.57%
BABAALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD260.39+3.44+1.34%

BJ’s Wholesale Club Inc. and Alibaba Group are among the companies reporting ahead of Wednesday’s opening bell.

Meanwhile, Boeing job cuts will extend beyond its initial plan to eliminate 10% of its workforce. The company is offering workers, mostly in its commercial airplanes unit, services division and corporate operation, a second voluntary layoff opportunity.

Oracle is in talks to acquire the U.S., Canadian, Australian and New Zealand assets of the social-media app TikTok from Chinese owner ByteDance, according to CNBC, citing a person familiar with the matter.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
BABOEING COMPANY171.13-0.88-0.51%
ORCLORACLE CORPORATION55.04+1.05+1.94%
TSLATESLA INC.1,906.32+70.68+3.85%

Elsewhere, Tesla shares continued to zoom higher, and were trading above $1,900 apiece for the first time.

Looking at commodities, gold climbed $14.40 to $1,999.40 an ounce while West Texas Intermediate crude oil slid was unchanged at $42.89 a barrel.

U.S. Treasurys were little changed with the yield on the 10-year note holding near 0.68%.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In Europe, Germany’s DAX lost 0.3% while France’s CAC and Britain’s FTSE fell 0.68% and 0.83%, respectively.

Asian markets finished mixed with China’s Shanghai Composite adding 0.36%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edging up 0.08% and Japan’s Nikkei slipping 0.2%.