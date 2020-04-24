Stocks fight for gains as $484B small-business relief bill clears Congress

U.S. equity markets swung between gains and losses Friday after the House of Representatives ratified the $484 billion small-business relief bill.

Continue Reading Below

The bill, which is headed to President Trump to be signed, replenishes the Paycheck Protection Program, a forgivable loan program that small businesses can tap to keep employees on their payroll, with $310 billion.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained as many as 202 points, or 0.86 percent, before falling slightly into negative territory. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.72 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively, before paring gains.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 23483.49 -31.77 -0.14% SP500 S&P 500 2798.92 +1.12 +0.04% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8507.619907 +12.87 +0.15%

Looking at individual stocks, Boeing is readying job cuts and could reduce production of the 787 Dreamliner by half, according to Bloomberg.

Shale explorer Continental Resources has stopped most of its output in North Dakota, telling customers it would not be producing with oil prices at current levels, Reuters reported.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BA BOEING COMPANY 130.31 -7.42 -5.39% CLR CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 12.53 -0.70 -5.29%

On the earnings front, three Dow Jones components released their quarterly results.

Credit card company American Express Co. said profit plunged 76 percent from a year ago to $367 million after the company set aside $2.6 billion to provide a cushion for losses from COVID-19.

Chipmaker Intel reported better-than-expected top- and bottom-line results, but expressed concerns that customer spending might stall if there were a recession.

Verizon Communications Inc. reported mixed quarterly results and lost 50,000 retail customers on traditional monthly plans. The company lowered its full-year earnings forecast, projecting profit would rise no more than 2 percent and might decline by that amount. It previously predicted earnings growth of 2 percent to 4 percent.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AXP AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 82.19 -0.27 -0.33% INTC INTEL CORPORATION 58.00 -1.04 -1.76% VZ VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC. 57.33 -0.26 -0.45%

Elsewhere, J.C. Penney is in advanced talks for bankruptcy funding of up to $1 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JCP J.C. PENNEY 0.24 -0.03 -10.96%

Commodities were mixed, with West Texas Intermediate crude oil gaining for a third straight day, up 1.9 percent at $16.82 a barrel, and gold slipping 0.9 percent to $1,729 an ounce.

The yield on the 10-year note was little changed, holding near 0.61 percent.

European markets were lower across the board, with Germany’s DAX weaker by 1.14 percent, Britain’s FTSE off 0.72 percent and France’s CAC down 0.87 percent.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite slid 1.06 percent, Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.86 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.61 percent.