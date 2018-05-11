US stock indexes veer mostly higher; oil down

article

U.S. stock indexes veered mostly higher in choppy trading Friday afternoon as investors sifted through the latest batch of corporate earnings news. Gains in health care stocks outweighed losses in technology companies. Industrial stocks also helped lift the market. Crude oil prices declined.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index added 1 point, or 0.1 percent, to 2,724 as of 2:41 p.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 55 points, or 0.2 percent, to 24,795. The Nasdaq fell 15 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,389. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks declined less than 1 point to 1,603.

THE QUOTE: "The market is looking forward to the next ingredient that's going to push it up or down as you get through earnings," Jeff Zipper, managing director at U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management.

HEALTH SECTOR RALLY: Investors seemed to shrug off the Trump administration's latest policy proposals aimed at controlling drug prices. Health care stocks continued to move higher after President Donald Trump outlined some of the details in the plan Friday afternoon. Vertex Pharmaceuticals rose 2.8 percent to $155.30 and Express Scripts gained 3 percent to $73.12.

GOOD QUARTER: Trade Desk vaulted 42 percent to $74.86 after the digital advertising platform company raised its annual forecasts after a strong first quarter.

REVIEW THIS: Yelp fell 7.5 percent to $44.16 after the online review portal gave an outlook for its current quarter fell short of analysts' expectations.

BAD LOOK: TiVo slid 2 percent to $13.78 after the digital video recording company took a bigger-than-expected loss and reported weak revenue.

UNDER SCRUTINY: Symantec slumped 32.5 percent to $19.70 after the security software company revealed an internal investigation that could delay its annual report. The company also said the matter has been referred to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Symantec also gave weak profit forecasts.

ENERGY: Oil futures were trading near their highest level since 2014 as President Donald Trump's decision this week to re-impose sanctions Iran, the world's fifth-biggest oil producer, reverberated. Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 46 cents to $70.90 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, shed 11 cents to $77.36.

BOND YIELDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose 2.97 percent from 2.96 percent late Thursday.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 109.34 yen from 109.37 yen on Thursday. The euro strengthened to $1.1938 from $1.1927.

METALS: Gold fell $1.60 to $1,320.70 an ounce. Silver dropped 1 cent to $16.75 an ounce. Copper was little changed at $3.11 a pound.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: European stock indexes were mostly lower after a strong rally saw many indexes strike multi-week highs. Germany's DAX fell 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40 slid 0.1 percent. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.3 percent. Earlier in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 1.2 percent and South Korea's Kospi added 0.6 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.0 percent.