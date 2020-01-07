Stock futures curb losses, oil trims gains after Iran's missle attack on US forces in Iraq

U.S. stock futures trimmed losses late Tuesday, with Dow Futures coming back from a 400+ point drop. Investors sold stocks after American forces were fired upon in Iraq.

Continue Reading Below

U.S. equity futures are indicating a decline of 0.7 percent on the Dow, or 200 points, when trading begins on Wednesday.

Missiles were lobbed at multiple locations across Iraq, a senior U.S. military source in the country told Fox News' Jennifer Griffin:

"Under missile attack from Iran. These are either cruise missiles or short-range ballistic missiles. All over the country." The missiles struck near Al Assad Air Base in Anbar, among other locations.

In commodities, Brent, the world benchmark, breached the $70 per barrel level, while West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, crossed $64 per barrel. The initial surge pulled back slightly amid a volatile session.

in Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei is down 1.6 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.1 percent and China's Shanghai Composite dropped 1.2 percent.

The retaliation comes after the U.S. killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani who was involved in terrorist activities throughout the Middle East. He was reportedly orchestrating an attack against Americans.

Late Tuesday President Trump tweeted on the situation, saying "All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning."

Ahead of the tweet White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham responded in a statement:

"We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team. - White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham

Additionally, the State Department confirmed to Fox News that officials are "working on initial battle damage assessments" but early reports indicated there were few if any casualties.

Losses late Tuesday in the U.S. followed a down day on Wall Street with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all losing ground Tuesday in part due to rising tensions in the Middle East.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 28583.68 -119.70 -0.42% SP500 S&P 500 3237.18 -9.10 -0.28% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 9068.581135 -2.88 -0.03%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

This is a developing story.