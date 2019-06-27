US stock futures trade cautiously on trade deal concerns

U.S. equity futures traded mixed as China has listed the removal of Huawei from the U.S. banned list as a demand for a trade deal, according to the Wall Street Journal.

President Trump arrived in Japan for the G20 Summit. he is expected to meet with china's President Xi Jinping on Saturday

Dow Industrial futures are lower by 0.1 percent, S&P 500 futures added 0.2 percent and Nasdaq futures gained 0.4 percent.

Dragging on futures are shares of Boeing after the Federal Aviation Administration uncovered a new software issue with the beleaguered Max jet, a fresh hurdle that is likely to further delay the jet from returning to service.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg BA BOEING COMPANY 374.94 +5.62 +1.52%

In economic news, the government reported that the final reading on first quarter GDP came in at 3.1 percent, matching expectations.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 227,000, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Data for the prior week was revised to show 1,000 more applications than previously reported.

In Asia on Thursday, China's Shanghai Composite added 0.7 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.4 percent and Japan's Nikkei rose 1.2 percent.

In European markets, London's FTSE slipped 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX added 0.1 percent and France's CAC was lower by 0.2 percent.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26536.82 -11.40 -0.04% SP500 S&P 500 2913.78 -3.60 -0.12% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7909.971271 +25.25 +0.32%

U.S. stocks closed mixed in a tight range Wednesday after Treasury Secretary Steven Munchin made upbeat comments on the possibility of a trade deal with China, but President Trump threatened more China tariffs if a deal doesn't get done.

Energy company shares rose after crude oil prices jumped nearly 3 percent to $59.38 per barrel, and rising tech company stocks lifted major equity averages.

Mnuchin said in an interview on CNBC that a U.S.-China trade deal was nearly 90 percent done before talks collapsed, but he remains hopeful talks will get back on track.