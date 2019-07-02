US stocks trade cautiously after record day

U.S. stocks are trading cautiously lower on Tuesday, a day after the S&P 500 set its sixth record close of the year.

Continue Reading Below

After Monday's rally, investors were skeptical of further gains for equities after discouraging manufacturing surveys and a U.S. threat of additional tariffs on European goods.

U.S. officials proposed more products from Europe it may hit with tariffs in response to the ongoing trade dispute over aircraft subsidies.

The 89 types of goods listed by the U.S. Trade Representative Monday have an approximate trade value of $4 billion, officials said. The proposed tariffs include food products like pork, dairy, olives, fruit, coffee, pasta, Scotch and Irish whiskey, as well as items like cast iron pipes and various copper alloys.

After Monday's rally, investors were skeptical of further gains for equities after discouraging manufacturing surveys iand a U.S. threat of additional tariffs on European goods.

Advertisement

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26688.95 -28.48 -0.11% SP500 S&P 500 2963.45 -0.88 -0.03% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8077.198813 -13.96 -0.17%

Oil stocks slipped along wiht the price of oil on demand worries. Shares of ExxonMobil and Chevron declined.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg XOM EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 75.71 -0.85 -1.11% CVX CHEVRON CORP. 122.84 -2.00 -1.60%

In Asia on Tuesday, the major markets closed mixed. China's Shanghai slipped by less than 0.1 percent. Hong Kong's hang Seng added 1.2 percent as the market caught up to Monday's rally when Hong Kong markets were closed for a holiday. Japan's Nikkei added 0.1 percent.

In Europe, London's FTSE was higher by 0.8 percent, Germany's DAX added 0.2 percent, and France's CAC was higher by 0.3 percent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The broad-based S&P 500 stock index set a record high Monday, beginning July trading on a robust note as Wall Street reacted to the U.S. and China agreeing at the G20 summit to restart trade talks.