US stock futures signal weak open as global stocks drift lower

Global shares drifted lower Friday as political concerns and a worrying report on the U.S. retail sector put investors in a cautious mood. U.S. stock futures indicated equities would have a soft start to the trading day.

Speculation that National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster could be the latest White House official to step down plus reports that special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed documents from President Donald Trump's businesses with possible Russia ties as well as new U.S. sanctions against suspected Russian hackers made investors cautious. In addition, a report Thursday that U.S. retail sales fell for the third month in a row plus continuing worries about a possible China-U.S. trade war over Trump's decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports reinforced investors' defensive trades.

"Caution lingers amid risk factors from heightened trade tensions between U.S. and China, U.S. politics and geopolitical tensions in Europe," Mizuho Bank said in a note.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.6 percent to 21,676.51, while South Korea's Kospi edged 0.1 percent higher to 2,493.97. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped 0.4 percent to 31,408.15. China's Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6 percent to 3,272.02. But Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5 percent to 5,949.40. Stocks in Taiwan and Southeast Asia were mostly lower.