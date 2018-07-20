US stock futures poised for mixed open on trade war concerns

U.S. stock futures were poised Friday for a mixed open as investors gauged the threats from an intensifying trade war between Washington and Beijing.

In addition, President Trump's criticism of the U.S. central bank rattled markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were both fractionally lower, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.39%.

European stock indexes turned moderately positive after intially declining. In Asia stock indexes opened lower but then turned positive as investors anticipated China's central bank to strengthen the yuan.

On Thursday, Trump told CNBC that he does not agree with the Federal Reserve’s interest rate increases this year after Chairman Jerome Powell took over for Janet Yellen earlier this year.

“I put in a very good man in the Fed,” Trump said, referring to Powell. “I don’t necessarily agree with it because he’s raising interest rates.”

The Fed has raised rates two times this year, and policy makers expect two more rate hikes before the end of 2018. Testifying before Congress this week, Powell reiterated the U.S. economy is humming along and should continue to do so. "Looking ahead, my colleagues on the FOMC and I expect that, with appropriate monetary policy, the job market will remain strong and inflation will stay near 2 percent over the next several years" said Powell in prepared congressional testimony on the central bank’s semi-annual Monetary Policy Report on the U.S. economy Tuesday.

It is unusual for a sitting president to criticize the Federal Reserve, which is an independent body, free to set monetary policy without influence. The White House defended his remarks, saying, “Of course the President respects the independence of the Fed.”

Also on Thursday, a slew of lukewarm quarterly earnings reports of American Express and Travelers as well as a deal to toughen foreign investment regulations.

Bank of New York tumbled 2.91, or 5.2%, to 52.73, after posting weaker-than-expected revenue, and Travelers declined 4.82, or 3.7%, to 125.18 as weather-related catastrophes hammered profits. American Express fell $2.81, or 2.7%, to $100.17, despite reporting robust loan growth and card-member spending.