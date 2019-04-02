US stocks cautious after big rally in previous session

U.S. stocks drifted lower Tuesday, one day after a big rally, as Walgreens Boots Alliance turned in a disappointing quarterly earnings report and offered a weakened outlook but airline stocks posted gains.

The nation’s largest drugstore chain now expects full-year earnings for 2019 to be roughly flat -- compared to its previous guidance of 7 percent to 12 percent growth. Walgreens also said it plans to cut costs by more than $1.5 billion by 2022, instead of its originally anticipated $1 billion.

“The market challenges and macro trends we have been discussing for some time accelerated, resulting in the most difficult quarter we have had since the formation of Walgreens Boots Alliance,” Pessina said in a statement.

The decline in Walgreens shares dragged down the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. 55.34 +3.15 +6.05% UAL UNITED CONTINENTAL HLDG. 83.75 +2.88 +3.57% LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 52.73 +0.32 +0.62% AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 32.96 +0.61 +1.89%

Airline stocks gave averages a modest lift, as Delta and United Continental equities rose.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26161.72 -96.70 -0.37% SP500 S&P 500 2859.08 -8.11 -0.28% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7814.365745 -14.54 -0.19%

Investors also gauged an assortment of potential problems: The U.K. Parliament's apparent paralysis regarding how to leave the European Union; Europe’s slowing growth; and the ongoing U.S.-China trade conflict.

The price of 10-year U.S. Treasurys fell, hiking the yield to 2.94 percent.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg WBA WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC. 55.71 -7.78 -12.25%

Asian stocks rose. Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed flat, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index added fractionally and South Korea’s climbed 0.4 percent.

European equities climbed as Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.96 percent, Germany’s DAX climbed 0.62 percent and France’s CAC 40 increased 0.33 percent