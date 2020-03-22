Stock futures trade limit down as coronavirus stimulus package gets hammered out

U.S. equity futures traded limit down Sunday evening as Congress continues to grapple over the details of a third COVID-19 stimulus package and as millions of Americans remain isolated at home in an attempt to combat the disease.

S&P 500 futures fell by 5 percent, triggering a trading halt. Dow futures were lower by 954 points, or 5 percent, while Nasdaq futures fell by 4.9 percent.

The losses come after the major averages last week suffered through their sharpest weekly drop since the 2008 financial crisis as more industries instituted massive layoffs and business slowed to a near standstill.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average last week tumbled 4,011 points, or 17.3 percent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite lost 14.98 percent and 12.64 percent, respectively.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox News' John Roberts on Sunday morning the third stimulus package will have four components, consisting of small business retention loans that will provide two weeks of cash flow to pay workers and some overhead, direct deposits amounting to approximately $3,000 for a family of four, enhanced employment insurance for those who are laid off and up to $4 trillion to support the economy.

He added there is a "significant amount of money" for hospitals and medical professionals.

COVID-19, which has caused eight states to issue "stay-at-home" orders, has infected more than 32,700 people in the U.S. and killed 409, according to the latest figures provided by Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. One hundred seventy-people have recovered.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for May delivery plunged by 5.7 percent to $21.35 a barrel while gold futures for June delivery traded up 0.6 percent at $1,493.80 an ounce.

