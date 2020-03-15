Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Futures & Commodities

Dow futures tumble 1,000 points after Fed takes emergency action

The Fed slashed interest rates to near zero and relaunched quantitative easing

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox Business correspondent Edward Lawrence discusses the fed's decision to lower interest rates amid the coronavirus pandemic.video

Feds to lower interest rates to 0-0.25%

Fox Business correspondent Edward Lawrence discusses the fed's decision to lower interest rates amid the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. equity futures plunged limit down after the Federal Reserve took emergency action on Sunday evening.

Continue Reading Below

Dow Jones Industrial futures opened lower by 1,040 points, or 4.5 percent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were down 4.4 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Sunday evening's losses come after the Fed slashed its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to a range between zero and 0.25 percent and said it will buy $700 billion worth of Treasury securities in a new quantitative easing program.

President Trump called the emergency action "a big step" and said he would ease up on his criticism of the central bank.

While equity futures were under pressure, investors moved into the safety of gold. Futures for April delivery were trading up 3.3 percent at $1,566 an ounce. Meanwhile, futures for West Texas Intermediate crude oil for May delivery were trading down 2.5 percent at $31.30 per barrel. 

Sunday evening's losses in equity futures come after the major averages all soared over 9 percent Friday in response to Trump declaring the new coronavirus outbreak a national emergency and enlisting some of the nation's biggest companies, including Walmart and Google, to assist health officials in combating the outbreak and helping with procedures and testing.