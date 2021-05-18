Expand / Collapse search
US stock futures inch higher, signaling rebound

S&P 500 futures strengthened 0.5%

Former Reagan economic advisor Art Laffer, Forbes Media Chairman Steve Forbes and former Trump economic advisor Steve Moore join 'Kudlow's' Taxed to the Max special

FOX Business panel analyzes tax policy yielding the best results throughout American history

Former Reagan economic advisor Art Laffer, Forbes Media Chairman Steve Forbes and former Trump economic advisor Steve Moore join 'Kudlow's' Taxed to the Max special

U.S. stock futures gained on Tuesday, signaling a rebound for major indexes from mild losses at the start of the week.

S&P 500 futures strengthened 0.5% and futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.4%. Changes in futures don’t necessarily predict moves after the markets open.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7% in morning trade. Led by gains in communication services and information technology sectors.

AT&T, DISCOVERY AGREE TO MERGER OF CNN, OTHER MEDIA ASSETS 

Vivendi climbed 3.7% for a four-day winning streak and Micro Focus International jumped 10%.

Iliad slipped 6.2%.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 added 0.9%. Other stock indexes in Europe also mostly climbed as France’s CAC 40 gained 0.6%, the U.K.’s FTSE 250 added 0.8% and Germany’s DAX rose 0.7%.

MoffettNathanson founding partner Craig Moffett and AT&T Broadband former CEO Leo Hindery discuss AT&T and Discovery combining their media assets.

AT&T's merger with Discovery is 'admission of defeat': Craig Moffett

MoffettNathanson founding partner Craig Moffett and AT&T Broadband former CEO Leo Hindery discuss AT&T and Discovery combining their media assets.

The Swiss franc, the euro and the British pound gained 0.5%, 0.4% and 0.4% respectively against the U.S. dollar.

In commodities, international benchmark Brent crude was up 0.9% to $70.10 a barrel. Gold was also up 0.2% to $1,870.50 a troy ounce.

German 10-year bund yields gained to minus 0.109% and the 10-year gilts yield strengthened to 0.881%. 10-year U.S. Treasury yields inched up to 1.647% from 1.639% on Monday. Bond yields move in the opposite directions to prices.

In Asia, indexes mostly climbed as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 1.3%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index added 2.1%, and China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite climbed 0.3