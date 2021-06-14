Expand / Collapse search
US stock futures edge higher to start the week

U.S. stock futures edged up to start the week after the S&P 500 hit another record close and notched its third consecutive week of gains.

Futures on the S&P 500 gained 0.1% and futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average strengthened 0.1%. Changes in futures don’t necessarily predict market moves after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 0.6% in morning trade, and it is at its highest level in a year. Led by gains in healthcare and communication services sectors.

ITV rose 2.3% for a two-day run of gains.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100, which is dominated by large international businesses, added 0.7%. Other stock indexes in Europe also mostly climbed as France’s CAC 40 added 0.6%, the U.K.’s FTSE 250 rose 0.5% and Germany’s DAX gained 0.6%.

The Swiss franc and the British pound lost 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Meanwhile, the euro was mostly flat against the U.S. dollar, with 1 euro buying $1.21.

In commodities, international benchmark Brent crude was up 0.9% to $73.36 a barrel. Gold was down 1% to $1,861.20 a troy ounce.

The yield on German 10-year bunds strengthened to minus 0.269% and the 10-year U.K. government debt known as gilts yield gained to 0.713%. 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were little changed at 1.463% from 1.462% on Friday. Yields move inversely to bond prices.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.7%. Markets in China, Taiwan and Australia were closed for public holidays.