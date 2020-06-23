Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Commodities

US set to announce aluminum tariffs on Canada: report

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 22

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

The next round of trade tariffs may be on aluminum and the target would be Canada.

Continue Reading Below

The Trump administration is reportedly considering reinstituting tariffs on aluminum imports from Canada, according to Bloomberg.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

That announcement could come by the end of the week.

The U.S. will impose a 10 percent tariff unless Canada imposes export restrictions on aluminum.

The tariffs will go into effect July 1, according to the people who spoke to Bloomberg.

SUPREME COURT REJECTS CHALLENGE TO TRUMP'S STEEL TARIFFS

FOX Business has requested comment from the USTR.

The timing of an announcement would come days before the July 1 date of the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

American aluminum producers have seen demand fall and prices drop during the coronavirus pandemic.