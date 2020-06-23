US set to announce aluminum tariffs on Canada: report

The next round of trade tariffs may be on aluminum and the target would be Canada.

The Trump administration is reportedly considering reinstituting tariffs on aluminum imports from Canada, according to Bloomberg.

That announcement could come by the end of the week.

The U.S. will impose a 10 percent tariff unless Canada imposes export restrictions on aluminum.

The tariffs will go into effect July 1, according to the people who spoke to Bloomberg.

SUPREME COURT REJECTS CHALLENGE TO TRUMP'S STEEL TARIFFS

FOX Business has requested comment from the USTR.

The timing of an announcement would come days before the July 1 date of the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal.

American aluminum producers have seen demand fall and prices drop during the coronavirus pandemic.