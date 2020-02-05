US patent office rules in favor of Biogen over Mylan for MS drug

An administrative court on Wednesday ruled in favor of Biogen Inc in a battle with generic drugmaker Mylan NV over a patent on its multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera.

Biogen shares rose nearly 24 percent to $350 after the ruling.

The Patent Trial and Appeal Board, an administrative court run by the U.S. Patent And Trademark Office, said Mylan had not demonstrated that some claims were patentable.

