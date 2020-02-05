Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Health Care

US patent office rules in favor of Biogen over Mylan for MS drug

An administrative court on Wednesday ruled in favor of Biogen Inc in a battle with generic drugmaker Mylan NV over a patent on its multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera

Reuters
close
President Trump says Congress can dramatically reduce drug prices by working together. video

Trump: Cost of prescription drugs went down for first time in 51 years

President Trump says Congress can dramatically reduce drug prices by working together.

An administrative court on Wednesday ruled in favor of Biogen Inc in a battle with generic drugmaker Mylan NV over a patent on its multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera.

Continue Reading Below

CORONAVIRUS VACCINE IN 90 DAYS, GOAL FOR MARYLAND BIOTECH FIRM

Biogen shares rose nearly 24 percent to $350 after the ruling.

The Patent Trial and Appeal Board, an administrative court run by the U.S. Patent And Trademark Office, said Mylan had not demonstrated that some claims were patentable.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE