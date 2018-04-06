US March jobs gains 103K, missing expectations

Employers created 103,000 jobs in March missing expectations while the unemployment rate remained steady at 4.1%.
That’s below the 313,000 jobs reported in February, which was the most in more than a year and a half. February’s unusual advance was seen as a result of relatively mild weather, a phenomenon that wasn’t expected to repeat in March.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters forecast 193,000 new nonfarm payrolls, and the unemployment rate falling to 4%.
The gains marked the 90th consecutive month that U.S. companies increased employment.
