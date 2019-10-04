US job growth slows in September, as unemployment falls to lowest since 1969

U.S. Unemployment dropped to a 50-year low in September, even as job growth remained sluggish, with the U.S. economy adding just 136,000 last month.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent, the lowest rate since 1969. The labor force participation rate was little changed at 63.2 percent. Average hourly earnings, meanwhile, rose 2.9 percent over the past year to $28.09. That was slightly lower than projections of 3.2 percent.

Economists forecast the U.S. economy added 145,000 jobs last month sharply below the 2018 average of 223,000. The August jobs number was revised upward by 38,000 to 160,000.

The release comes amid renewed uncertainty about a slowdown after a slew of lackluster economic data this week, including the worst manufacturing reading in more than a decade — a key harbinger of recession — and lower-than-expected private-sector job growth.

However, economists said the September jobs report proved that while the record-long economic expansion is cooling, there's no recession on the horizon.

"We have seen some soft data in recent weeks, but this is a solid report that shows the economic fundamentals of the U.S. economy are still strong," said Tony Bedikian, managing director at Citizens Bank.

The soft jobs number could also still give the Federal Reserve justification to lower short-term interest rates by 25 basis points at the end of October.

Trump lauded the record-low unemployment in a tweet.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.