US house prices surge in January, as western states lead growth

DeBianchi Real Estate founder Samantha DeBianchi explains how virtual reality technology could change the way potential homebuyers look at real estate listings.

U.S. house prices rose in January by 6.2%, with prices in western states leading the way, according to the S&P/Case-Shiller national house price index. January's gain was slightly less than December's 6.3% increase.

On a seasonally adjusted basis the 20-city index rose 0.8%, beating the Thomson Reuters estimate for a 0.7% rise and above December’s 0.7% advance. Year-over-year the 20-city index jumped 6.4% in January, beating the Thomson Reuters estimate of 6.2% and up from 6.3% the previous month.

Seattle, Las Vegas and San Francisco reported the highest year-over-year gains among the 20 cities. In January, Seattle led the way with a 12.9% year-over-year price increase, followed by Las Vegas with an 11.1% increase and San Francisco with a 10.2% increase.

"“Two factors supporting price increases are the low inventory of homes for sale and the low vacancy rate among owner-occupied housing," said David Blitzer, chairman of the index committee at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

"The current months-supply -- how many months at the current sales rate would be needed to absorb homes currently for sale -- is 3.4; the average since 2000 is 6.0 months, and the high in July 2010 was 11.9. Currently, the homeowner vacancy rate is 1.6% compared to an average of 2.1% since 2000; it peaked in 2010 at 2.7%. Despite limited supplies, rising prices, and higher mortgage rates, affordability is not a concern."

Since the bottom in December 2012 the national home price index has climbed at a 4.7% inflation-adjusted annual rate, twice the economic rate of growth as measured by GDP, said Blitzer.

