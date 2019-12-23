Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

US new-home sales jump 1.3% in November

Associated Press
close
Compass vice president and former HGTV host Mike Aubrey discusses the declining price of houses in large coastal cities and the Millennial approach to homeownership.video

Millennials will be largest home-buying group in 2020: Real estate expert

Compass vice president and former HGTV host Mike Aubrey discusses the declining price of houses in large coastal cities and the Millennial approach to homeownership.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. sales of newly built homes increased 1.3% in November from the prior month, a sign that low mortgage rates are pushing up purchases as well as prices.

Continue Reading Below

STOCKS SURGE TO RECORD HIGHS, KICKING OFF CHRISTMAS WEEK

The Commerce Department said Monday that new single-family houses sold at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 719,000 last month. Sales surged in the Northeast and West, but they were flat in the Midwest and fell in the South.

New-home sales have increased 9.8% so far this year. The increase largely reflects a steady decline in mortgage rates, which has made borrowing cheaper and brought more people seeking to upgrade their house into the market.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Still, prices have moved upward as a result of construction lagging demand. The median new-home sales price was $330,800, up 7.3% from a year ago.