Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

US Markets

US hedge funds bought, sold most stocks in 10 years last week

Wild swings in GameStop shares responsible for near-record levels, report says

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for January 29

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

NEW YORK - U.S. hedge funds last week bought and sold the most stock in more than 10 years amid wild swings in GameStop Corp shares that many had bet against, but their market exposure to stocks is still near record levels, according to an analysis by Goldman Sachs Inc.

Continue Reading Below

U.S. hedge funds last week bought and sold the most stock in more than 10 years amid wild swings in GameStop Corp shares that many had bet against, but their market exposure to stocks is still near record levels, according to an analysis by Goldman S

“According to Goldman Sachs Prime Services, this week represented the largest active hedge fund de-grossing since February 2009. Funds in their coverage sold long positions and covered shorts in every sector,” the investment bank wrote in a note late Friday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“Despite this active deleveraging, hedge fund net and gross exposures on a mark-to-market basis both remain close to the highest levels on record, indicating ongoing risk of positioning-driven sell-offs.”