US gas prices remain steady at $2.25/gallon

The lowest average was found in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $1.77 per gallon.

The average price of regular gasoline held fast at $2.25 per gallon over the past two weeks, which is 50 cents lower than the average from one year ago.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey on Sunday credited the stable prices to the stability of crude oil and America's surplus of gasoline, combined with low demand due to COVID-19, The Associated Press reported.

The highest average price for regular gas was reportedly in the San Francisco Bay Area at a hefty $3.31 per gallon.

This news comes about two weeks after prices saw their the smallest rise in prices seen since late April.

The Associated Press contributed to this article