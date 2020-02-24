Expand / Collapse search
Energy

US gas prices hold steady for past 2 weeks

The price at the pump averages 9 cents higher than it was a year ago

By FOXBusiness
Gasoline, oil prices will remain stable in 2020: Former Shell Oil president

Former Shell Oil president John Hofmeister discusses American production of oil and natural gas and the low price of energy as well as the global supply of oil.

U.S. gas prices held steady over the past two weeks, putting the breaks on a decline in prices that had taken place most of the month.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline was $2.53 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price at the pump averages 9 cents higher than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is in California at $3.54 per gallon in San Diego.

The lowest average is $2.06 in Jackson, Mississippi.

The average price of diesel is $2.98, down three cents.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.