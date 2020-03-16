US gas prices fall over past 3 weeks

The price at the pump is down over the past three weeks following a drop in demand.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline dropped 15 cents per gallon, to $2.39, according to the latest Lundberg Survey.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday that gas prices could continue to fall as demand shrinks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The price at the pump averages 12 cents lower than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.45 per gallon in Honolulu.

The lowest average is $1.82 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The average price of diesel is $2.88, down a dime.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.