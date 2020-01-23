US regulator plans enforcement actions against former Wells Fargo executives: Source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - One of Wells Fargo & Co's top regulators plans to bring enforcement actions against as many as 10 former executives in relation to the bank's sales practices scandal as soon as Thursday, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WFC WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 48.38 -0.18 -0.37%

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) actions may result in monetary penalties against the executives and bans from working for OCC-regulated banks, the person said. Wells Fargo declined to comment. A spokesman for the OCC did not immediately provide comment.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld, Chris Prentice, Peter Schroeder and Imani Moise; editing by Michelle Price and and Jonathan Oatis)

