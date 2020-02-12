US farmers' optimism on the rise, most expect Trump to win 2020 election: Survey

Even as some economic challenges continue to plague U.S. farmers, they are optimistic both about their financial futures and about President Trump’s chances of being reelected in November.

According to a new survey from FarmProgress, 68 percent of respondents said they expect the next two decades will be profitable for agriculture – a 2 percent increase from the year prior.

Boosting optimism was the outlook for overall financing conditions thanks to low interest rates and eased concerns about losing rental ground due to high cash rent prices.

Further, optimism about Trump’s trade policies increased after the administration signed a phase one trade agreement with China last month.

Nearly three-quarters of farmers thought Trump’s tariffs would pay off for the farming sector in the long run – up from 63 percent last year.

The White House also recently signed a new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, known as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement, which is expected to lift U.S. agricultural exports.

Nearly 81 percent of survey respondents expected Trump to defeat his Democratic contender in November.

Meanwhile, the Democrats are duking it out for their party’s nomination. Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders edged out former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg to win the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday night, declaring it the “beginning of the end for Donald Trump.”

Buttigieg closely trailed Sanders, and while no winner has been declared in Iowa yet, the race is tight between the two.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar performed well in New Hampshire on Tuesday, raking in the third-highest percentage of votes, ahead of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

