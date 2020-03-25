Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Economic Indicators

US durable goods orders unexpectedly rise in February

New orders for manufactured goods are expected to drop as the coronavirus pandemic saps demand

Reuters
close
Former Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon discusses how the U.S. can help workers and small businesses during the coronavirus crisis. video

Coronavirus rescue package will restart the economy: Linda McMahon

Former Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon discusses how the U.S. can help workers and small businesses during the coronavirus crisis.

WASHINGTON -- New orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods unexpectedly rose in February, but are set to decline as strict measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic sap demand and push the economy into recession.

Continue Reading Below

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Orders for durable goods, items ranging from toasters to aircraft that are meant to last three years or more, accelerated 1.2% last month. Data for January was revised up to show durable goods orders gaining 0.1% instead of slipping 0.2% as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast durable goods orders dropping 0.8% in February.