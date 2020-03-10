Coronavirus disrupts Chinese production, threatens US drug supply

The spreading of the new coronavirus has temporarily closed some factories in China, impacting the drug supply chain and causing concern among some in the medical field.

As a result of the slowdown in drug production in China, one of the top exporters of drugs and biologics to the U.S., the Food and Drug Administration announced that it is monitoring supply chains and 20 different drugs that are either produced in or may source main ingredients from China.

According to the FDA, there’s only a shortage of one type of drug that has its main ingredient sourced in the region, although the drugs being monitored are considered non-critical. The FDA has not disclosed the name of the drugs.

Coronavirus has exposed supply chain issues, especially between China and the U.S. To combat the potential issue, The Council on Foreign Relations advised that drugmakers in America boost the manufacturing of active ingredients.

The organization also suggests companies reconstruct their supply chains to avoid dependency on foreign imports.