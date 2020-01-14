Expand / Collapse search
Read the full US-China phase one trade deal

All the details can be found below

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin joins FOX Business to discuss the U.S.-China trade deal and says the Trump administration won’t be lifting sanctions on China yet.

It's official: The top trade negotiators from the U.S. and China on Wednesday signed a long-awaited historic phase one trade deal in Washington.

READ THE FULL TEXT OF THE DEAL

Steven Mnuchin, speaking to FOX Business' Lou Dobbs ahead of the signing, commended Trump for being the first president to negotiate such a historic trade deal. In addition to it being a significant trade deal for America, Mnuchin said he believes it can be a good deal for China, too.

US, CHINA SIGN HISTORIC PHASE ONE TRADE DEAL

"They've got a large, growing middle-class, and if our companies can compete fairly, selling things to that middle class, that's a huge, growing market for our workers," Mnuchin said.

Read the full agreement: 

