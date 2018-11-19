US charges Venezuelan tycoon tied to government for bribery

U.S. prosecutors have indicted a Venezuelan media tycoon close to President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government on foreign corruption and money laundering charges.

Raul Gorrin became president of Globovision shortly after he and others purchased the popular TV network in 2013 and proceeded to soften its anti-government coverage.

Continue Reading Below

In charges unsealed Monday, federal prosecutors in Miami said that starting around 2010 Gorrin allegedly paid at least $94 million in bribes to two Venezuelan officials in exchange for business conducting foreign currency transactions for the government.

He's also accused of paying expenses related to three jets, a yacht and multiple champion horses on behalf of the two unnamed officials.

He was declared a fugitive after officials failed to arrest him on the August indictment.

Gorrin could not be immediately reached for comment.