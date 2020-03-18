Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Travel

Coronavirus pushes US, Canada to close border to nonessential travel

The flow of goods between the two countries will not be affected

Reuters
close
President Trump announces the U.S. and Canada have mutually agreed to close the Northern Border due to the coronavirus.video

Trump closes Northern Border for coronavirus

President Trump announces the U.S. and Canada have mutually agreed to close the Northern Border due to the coronavirus.

The U.S.-Canada border will close to nonessential traffic, President Trump tweeted on Wednesday, saying details on the move would be announced later but that it would not affect trade between the two countries.

Continue Reading Below

"We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected," Trump wrote.

A Canadian source had earlier said the two nations were working on a deal to close the frontier to non-essential travel as part of the fight against a coronavirus outbreak.

Under the terms of the proposed deal, the flow of goods between the two nations, which share one of the world's largest bilateral trading relationships, would continue.

OIL PRICES COULD FALL BELOW ZERO: ANALYST

Vehicles enter the United States as a minivan drives to Canada in the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel in Detroit Monday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The U.S. and Canadian economies are highly integrated and a strict ban on border crossing would cause major problems for the auto sector as well as the transportation of food and medicines.

Ottawa closed the borders to most foreign nationals on Monday but excluded U.S. citizens.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

This upset the Pacific province of British Columbia - directly to the north of Washington state, one of the worst-hit spots in the United States - which pushed for American visitors to be banned.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS