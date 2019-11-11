Expand / Collapse search
UPS

UPS partnership with HerdX allows customers to verify the quality of food shipments

By FOXBusiness
Morning Business Outlook: UPS is forecasting record-breaking online shopping returns this holiday season; Mattel-owned American Girl debuts a $5,000 doll covered in Swarovski crystals.video

Logistics giant UPS inked a partnership with HerdX, a farm-to-table data firm that lets diners scan a QR code to track their meal back to the source. To mark the occasion, UPS shipped USDA-certified Black Angus beef from Kansas to Japan using high-tech packaging.

Each leg along the journey is documented by HerdX, which has developed software that tracks the health of livestock and the quality of the meat butchered from that livestock for consumers keen on knowing the conditions of how their food was raised, prepared and delivered.

“We're committed to upholding HerdX's industry-leading quality assurance and traceability standards for all customers eyeing international growth moving forward,” UPS President of Global Freight Forwarding, Romaine Seguin, said in the statement.

The advanced shipping method employs sensors that monitor and record temperature throughout the shipment from origin to destination, according to a prepared statement, and offers quality assurance that the meat never went above the required temperature. The meat was served at a special dinner held at a Tokyo steakhouse to celebrate the partnership.

UPS also made a custom visibility tool, integrated with HerdX’s blockchain technology, which provides live updates and authenticated data throughout the entire journey.

