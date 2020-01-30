Expand / Collapse search
UPS

UPS takes $1.8B pension hit

Adjusted earnings were in line with expectations

By FOXBusiness
United Parcel Service lost money in the fourth quarter after taking a $1.8 billion hit related to its pension plan

The Atlanta-based shipping and logistics giant lost $106 million, or 12 cents a share, despite revenue climbing 3.6 percent to $20.57 billion. Adjusted earnings of $2.11 a share were in line with estimates.

“Our network improvements from transformation enabled UPS to embrace a surge in demand for air products while at the same time generate productivity improvements and positive operating leverage,” CEO David Abney said in a statement.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.