UPS: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.49 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.71. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.94 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.92 per share.

The package delivery service posted revenue of $17.46 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.3 billion.

UPS expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.03 to $7.37 per share.

UPS shares have dropped roughly 6 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 5.5 percent. The stock has increased slightly in the last 12 months.

