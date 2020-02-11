Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Media & Advertising

Universal will release controversial 'Hunt' film in March

Associated Press
close
Entertainment journalist Kim Serafin discusses box office numbers from 2019 as well as entertainment headlines, like Kim Kardashian buying her daughter a Michael Jackson-owned jacket. video

‘Cats’ movie: Despite celeb cast, the film is flopping

Entertainment journalist Kim Serafin discusses box office numbers from 2019 as well as entertainment headlines, like Kim Kardashian buying her daughter a Michael Jackson-owned jacket.

LOS ANGELES — Universal Pictures said Tuesday that it will release the social satire “The Hunt,” a film it canceled in the wake of criticism about its premise of “elites” hunting people for sport in red states.

Continue Reading Below

The Universal Studios in Universal City, Calif. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

A trailer announcing the film’s March 13 release date presents the “elites” hunting regular people as a conspiracy theory. Star Hilary Swank says at one point that “it wasn't real” amid images of shootings, explosions and other violence.

OSCARS RATINGS FALL 25% TO ALL-TIME LOW

The trailer includes the line, “The most talked about movie of the year is one nobody’s seen yet.”

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
CMCSACOMCAST CORP.44.79+0.13+0.29%

In August, Universal Pictures canceled a September release for “The Hunt” after criticism, including from President Donald Trump. The president, without mentioning the film by name, said it was intended “to inflame and cause chaos.”

The cancellation came after the studio had already paused the ad campaign for the R-rated film in the wake of mass shootings in Texas, Ohio and California.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The film features 12 strangers who awake in a clearing who don’t yet know they’ve been chosen for The Hunt, but one of them manages to turn the table on the pursuers, a synopsis released Tuesday stated.

"The Hunt," produced by Jason Blum's Blumhouse, stars Oscar winner Swank and Betty Gilpin, and is directed by Craig Zobel. It was written by Damon Lindelof and his “Watchmen” collaborator Nick Cuse.

News of the film’s release was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.