United Tech beats profit estimates, raises 2018 forecasts

April 24 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp's quarterly profit topped analysts' estimate on Tuesday on higher demand for its spare parts and services from airlines, and the company raised its full-year earnings and revenue forecasts.

The maker of Otis Elevators, Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Carrier air conditioners, forecast 2018 adjusted earnings per share in a range of $6.95-7.15, up from $6.85-$7.10 previously.

The company said it now expects full-year sales of $63 billion to $64.5 billion, up from $62.5 billion to $64.0 billion.

United Tech is benefiting from strong demand for commercial air travel, and is speeding up production of its fuel-saving turbofan engines that power Airbus' newest narrow-body jet, A320neo, and Bombardier's CSeries aircraft.

The company's net income attributable to shareholders fell to $1.30 billion in the first quarter ended March 31 from $1.39 billion. The year-earlier period included a one-time gain of 25 cents per share.

On a per share basis, net income attributable to shareholders was $1.62 per share in the latest reported quarter. On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.77 per share.

Net sales rose to $15.24 billion from $13.82 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.52 per share and revenue of $14.64 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Sriraj Kalluvila)