United, American Airlines drop flights to Hong Kong amid coronavirus outbreak

Major airlines American and United said Tuesday they suspended flights to Hong Kong

United Airlines is suspending flights to Hong Kong beginning Saturday, the airline announced. American Airlines said it would drop flights through Feb. 20 due to weak demand.

Interest in travel to Hong Kong was already weakened by months of anti-government protests in the city, and demand has fallen off more recently as the coronavirus outbreak spreads in China.

United Airlines said its decision was made due to a continued drop in demand for those flights, and they will remain suspended until Feb. 20, the airline said in a statement provided Tuesday to Fox News

American had previously suspended flights to mainland China through March 27, but it was continuing to fly to Hong Kong from Los Angeles and Dallas-Fort Worth.

American's move left United Airlines as the only U.S. carrier still flying to Hong Kong.

United, American and Delta Air Lines all suspended flights to mainland China shortly after the State Department issued an advisory telling Americans not to travel there. Delta did not serve Hong Kong.

Disney said Tuesday that attendance and hotel stays in Hong Kong were down because of “recent events." The company didn't elaborate.