Coronavirus losses prompt United Airlines to plan 30% job cuts to management

COVID-19 has put a damper on air travel as more people stay home

Fox Business Briefs: United Airlines makes several moves to ensure the safety of passengers and crew; Italian island of Sicily is reportedly offering a deal for tourists saying it will cover half of the flight costs and a third of hotel expenses for travelers.video

United Airlines adds safety procedures, ticket changes; Sicily tries to tempt tourists

Fox Business Briefs: United Airlines makes several moves to ensure the safety of passengers and crew; Italian island of Sicily is reportedly offering a deal for tourists saying it will cover half of the flight costs and a third of hotel expenses for travelers.

United Airlines has told employees that it expects its management and administrative ranks to be around 30% smaller starting in October, according to a company memo seen by Reuters.

CORONAVIRUS PUSHES BERKSHIRE TO SELL ENTIRE STAKES IN US AIRLINES

UALUNITED AIRLINES HLDG.25.26-1.36-5.11%

United is among U.S. airlines that have accepted U.S. government payroll aid that bans job cuts until Sept. 30. United has warned that air travel demand hit by the coronavirus pandemic is unlikely to have recovered by that date, forcing it to downsize.

