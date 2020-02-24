United Airlines, Mastercard warn over cornonavirus

The impact of the coronavirus on U.S. corporations is becoming clearer after a major selloff whacked 1,031.61 points off the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

United Airlines and Mastercard, late Monday, told investors the bottom lines will take a hit because of the disease which, according to reports, is spreading outside of China to South Korea and Europe with new cases in Italy on the rise.

As a result of the ballooning uncertainty, United withdrew its prior financial forecast for the entire 2020 year issued in late January.

"As a result of COVID-19, we are currently seeing an approximately 100% decline in near-term demand to China and an approximately 75% decline in near-term demand on the rest of our trans-Pacific routes. We are managing our business to minimize the operational and financial disruption. For the first quarter of 2020, we currently expect the reduced revenue on our trans-Pacific routes to be partially offset by the related decline in fuel prices and other cost savings" said United in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

United is maintaining its first-quarter profit guidance of $0.75 to $1.25 but warned it was impossible to forecast further out.

As for Mastercard, management also echoed limited visibility beyond the first quarter.

"Cross-border travel, and to a lesser extent cross-border e-commerce growth, is being impacted by the Coronavirus. As a result, we now expect that if the trends we have seen recently -- primarily in our cross-border drivers -- continue through the end of the quarter, year-over-year net revenue growth in the first quarter will be approximately 2-3 percentage points lower than discussed on our January 29, 2020 earnings call" Mastercard said in an investor update.

The shares of both companies indicated a lower open on Tuesday.

