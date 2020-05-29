Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Airplanes

United Airlines cutting 13 top exec jobs, adding international flights in July

United Airlines Holdings Inc  said on Friday it will eliminate 13 officer positions even as it adds international flights back to its network.

Reuters
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for May 29

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

(Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc  said on Friday it will eliminate 13 officer positions even as it adds international flights back to its network, part of a restructuring to address the hit on its business from the coronavirus pandemic.

Chicago-based United said it is increasing trans-Atlantic service from Washington, D.C. and San Francisco to cities across Europe in July thanks to a modest rise in demand, and re-starting service to Tokyo-Haneda, Hong Kong, Singapore and Seoul.

AMERICAN AIRLINES’ LATEST CORONAVIRUS TRAVEL MEASURES INCLUDE THESE PERKS

It is also expanding service throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. Its July schedule will be down about 75% from normal, versus 90% currently.

U.S. airlines have pointed to slight upticks in demand that had collapsed in April following global coronavirus outbreaks, but they say a slow and uncertain recovery will force a smaller industry.

United is preparing for management and administrative staff to be at least 30% smaller in October, when a government-imposed ban on job cuts expires for companies that have received payroll aid under the CARES Act.

UNITED AIRLINES, CLOROX PARTNER ON CORONAVIRUS CLEANING INITIATIVES TO PROTECT PASSENGERS 

Airlines including United are rolling out programs to induce tens of thousands of employees to accept voluntary leave or early retirement, hoping to avoid widespread furloughs in the fall.

To cut costs now, United is eliminating 13 officer roles effective June 15, though eight of those people will remain with the company until Sept. 30.

It also has offered thousands of flight attendants voluntary separation packages as it tries to match headcount to demand.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Southwest Airlines Co  Chief Executive Gary Kelly said on Friday that there will be far more available airline seats than customers "for some time."

Once coronavirus fears subside and more people start to fly, Kelly said intense competition for passengers will create "a brutal low-fare environment."

Southwest plans to resume service to Mexico and the Caribbean in July.