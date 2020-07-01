Expand / Collapse search
United Airlines

United Airlines adding nearly 25,000 flights in August

August flights to be about 40% of what they were last year

Travel and lifestyle journalist Francesca Page on how air travel standards will shift due to coronavirus.video

How airlines will make permanent changes to flying

United Airlines Holdings Inc. will increase its flights in August to about 40% of what they were last year, representing growth over June and July as customers slowly return to flying after the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns.

The August schedule will include 25,000 more flights than the airline has planned for July and will be three times as large as last month's schedule was.

August will see the addition of 350 daily flights from U.S. hubs for United, including doubling the flights from its Newark, N.J. hub. There will also be a focus on outdoors-focused tourism destinations such as Aspen, Colo.; Jackson, Wyo.; and Bangor, Maine, the airline said.

UALUNITED AIRLINES HLDG.34.61-0.66-1.87%

Internationally, August will bring the addition of more flights to Brussels, Frankfurt, London, Munich, Paris and Zurich, according to United.

United will also resume more of its Hawaii service in the month, including flights between Lihue and San Francisco, and between Hilo and Los Angeles. Starting in August, United will begin flying to Tahiti again.

The expansion of domestic service will bring the return of about 90 jetliners that had been temporarily parked.

