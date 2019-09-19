Union protesters arrested at Tennessee GM plant

The strike against General Motors is now into a fourth day.

Continue Reading Below

Tensions are rising as a United Auto Workers official says about seven to nine union picketers were arrested for blocking a roadway at a GM plant in Tennessee.

The arrests came Wednesday at the Spring Hill plant, according to Local UAW Chairman Mike Herron.

Authorities asked the protesters multiple times to get out of the road. Herron said he believes the protesters were afraid trucks might get into the plant.

Herron said at a news conference that police and the sheriff's department have done a fantastic job and have been supportive during the ongoing strike.

Advertisement

He said arrests take the union off its message.

Meanwhile, the strike by 49,000 United Auto Workers is starting to affect production in other countries.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg GM GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 38.13 -0.05 -0.13% F FORD MOTOR COMPANY 9.28 +0.03 +0.32% FCAU FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. 13.72 +0.01 +0.07%

Company spokesman Dan Flores confirms that the strike has forced GM to place about 1,200 workers on temporary layoff at a Canadian factory that makes pickup trucks.

The plant in Oshawa, Ontario, near Toronto makes the previous generation Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra full-size pickups.

The Silverado is GM's top-selling vehicle in the U.S.

The plant also makes the Chevrolet Impala large car, and that production has not been affected.

Flores says production continues at two other Canadian plants which make engines and the Chevrolet Equinox SUV.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

He says parts shortages due to the strike have not affected production in Mexico.

The Associated Press has contributed to this article.