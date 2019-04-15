UK's Theresa May seeks respite from Brexit walking in Wales

Image 1 of 2 ▼ FILE - In this Thursday, April 11, 2019 file photo, British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a media conference at the conclusion of an EU summit in Brussels. May's Downing St. office says the prime minister and her husband Philip started a short walking holiday in Wales on Saturday, April 14. Parliament is on an Easter break, after months of bruising battles in Parliament over Brexit that saw May's European Union divorce deal rejected by lawmakers three times. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, file)

British Prime Minister Theresa May is getting a respite from Brexit with a walking holiday in Wales.

The prime minister's Downing Street office says May and her husband, Philip, started a short vacation on Saturday.

Parliament is on an Easter break until April 23. Division in the House of Commons over Brexit brought months of bruising battles that didn't stop lawmakers from rejecting May's European Union divorce deal three times.

May enjoys hiking in the Welsh countryside. During a visit there in 2017, she infamously decided to call a snap election to strengthen her hand in Brexit negotiations. Instead, she lost her parliamentary majority and has struggled ever since to push through her EU withdrawal plans.

Asked Monday whether May is considering another election, spokesman James Slack said: "No."