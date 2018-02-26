UK's Labour opposition seeks close post-Brexit ties with EU

Britain's main opposition party sought Monday to clarify its convoluted position on Brexit, saying the U.K. must retain close economic ties with the European Union, including a tariff-free customs deal.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn planned to say in a speech that the U.K. should have "a new and strong relationship with the single market that includes full tariff-free access" to the 27 other member states. Extracts were released in advance by the party.

The party said Corbyn would also argue that Britain should remain in a customs union with the bloc — something Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative government appears to have ruled out.

May argues that staying in a customs union would limit Britain's freedom to strike new trade deals around the world. But her stance has angered some in her party who support a "soft Brexit" that retains close economic ties with the EU.

Corbyn's speech could increase the likelihood of Conservative rebels uniting with Labour lawmakers to win a vote in Parliament committing Britain to a customs union.

Like the Conservatives, Labour is divided over Brexit. Most Labour lawmakers argued for remaining in the EU and now back a soft Brexit. But many Labour supporters outside London voted to leave.

Corbyn, a veteran left-winger, has long been critical of the EU and expressed lukewarm support for staying in the bloc during the 2016 membership referendum campaign.

Now Corbyn is trying to chart a middle course, saying Brexit "will not solve all our problems," but will not "inevitably spell doom for our country."

