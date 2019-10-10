Ukraine to investigate potential 2016 US election interference

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that despite not knowing whether any Ukrainians interfered in the 2016 U.S. elections, the country will “happily” investigate the matter.

Zelensky told reporters that "we can't say yes or no" as to whether there was any interference without an investigation. He said it's in Ukraine's interest to determine what happened.

President Trump asked Zelensky for such an investigation in a July phone call that has helped prompt an impeachment inquiry. Trump's claims that Ukraine allied with the Democrats in a plot to derail his 2016 presidential campaign, though no evidence of such a plot has emerged.

Zelensky said the U.S. has not provided any details of such interference.

He also said he will not publish the Ukrainian transcript of the July phone call. The Trump administration, however, released the transcript of the call late last month, a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry against the U.S. president.

Trump came under fire after a whistleblower complaint alleged he pressured Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. In the days before the call, Trump ordered advisers to freeze $400 million in military aid for Ukraine — prompting speculation that he was holding out the money as leverage for information on the Bidens. Trump has denied that charge, but acknowledged he blocked the funds, later released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.