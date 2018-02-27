UK trade minister says Britain must leave EU customs union

MarketsAssociated Press

Britain's trade minister says the country must leave the EU customs union to strike new trade deals after Brexit, widening a major fissure within British politics over future trade relations with the bloc.

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox says remaining inside the tariff-free EU trade zone "would limit our ability to reach new trade agreements with the world's fastest-growing economies."

Continue Reading Below

But Fox was contradicted Tuesday by the trade department's former top civil servant. Martin Donnelly says quitting the customs union is like "giving up a three-course meal ... for the promise of a packet of crisps in the future."

The issue is a major fault line in U.K. Brexit plans. Opposition lawmakers are trying to ally with pro-EU Conservatives to win a vote in Parliament backing continued customs union membership.

Continue Reading Below