UK leader May under mounting pressure to delay Brexit

Image 1 of 2 ▼ British Prime Minister Theresa May attends a meeting of leaders at an EU-Arab summit at the Sharm El Sheikh convention center in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. Leaders from European Union and Arab League countries are holding their first-ever summit, meeting in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh to discuss migration, security and business deals. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

British Prime Minister Theresa May is under pressure to delay the country's departure from the European Union, after she postponed a vote in Parliament on her Brexit deal with the bloc.

Continue Reading Below

May is holding meetings with EU leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday at an EU-Arab League summit in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh, as she seeks elusive changes to the U.K.-EU divorce agreement.

Britain's Parliament has rejected the deal once, and May has just over a month to get it approved by lawmakers before Britain's scheduled departure day of March 29. May says a new vote won't be held this week and could come as late as March 12.

A group of lawmakers will try this week to force the government to delay Brexit.