Mergers and Acquisitions

Uber to acquire Postmates in $2.65B deal: Report

An official announcement expected Monday

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Fox Business Flash top headlines for July 2

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

The week begins with a $2.65 billion deal in the food delivery business.

Uber Technologies is buying Postmates in an all-stock deal, according to Bloomberg.

Uber's board of directors has reportedly approved the acquisition, with an official announcement expected Monday.

Uber had previously tried to acquire GrubHub Inc., but was beaten out by Europe’s Just Eat Takeaway for $7.3 billion.

POSTMATES PLANNING IPO FILING FOR NEXT WEEK

Representatives for Uber and Postmates declined to comment to Bloomberg.

DoorDash is the market leader in U.S. food delivery.

FOX Business reported last week that, while fielding offers, Postmates was also planning to file paperwork for an initial public offering.