Uber suspends self-driving car tests after fatality in Arizona

Uber said on Monday that it will suspend tests of self-driving cars after a woman was struck and killed by one of the vehicles.

Police in Tempe, Arizona, said the Uber car was operating in autonomous mode with a human safety driver behind the wheel at the time of the accident. The unidentified pedestrian was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family. We are fully cooperating with local authorities in their investigation of this incident,” an Uber spokesperson said in a statement.

Uber has been testing self-driving cars on public roads in San Francisco, Phoenix, Pittsburgh and Toronto.

