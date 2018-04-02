Uber is pulling plug on Rush parcel delivery

article

Uber is phasing out a same-day parcel and package delivery service that some considered a potential threat to FedEx.

The ride-sharing company told customers and vendors on Friday that it will pull the plug on the service, known as Rush, at the end of June, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“We’re thankful for our partners and hope the next three months will allow them to make arrangements for their delivery needs,” said a spokesman in a statement, without explaining why the unit is closing.

The company expanded the service to San Francisco and Chicago in 2015 after a year of testing in New York City.

It connected Uber drivers and bike messengers with companies such as Walmart and Nordstrom for deliveries in as soon as an hour or two.