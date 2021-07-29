Expand / Collapse search
Uber delays office return, makes vaccination mandatory for US employees

Delta variant has quickly spread globally and now accounts for more than 80% of all US coronavirus cases

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) is pushing back its back-to-office date to late October globally, and all employees in the United States will have to be fully vaccinated before returning to office, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

The news comes a day after major tech companies including Twitter Inc (TWTR.N), Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google and Facebook Inc (FB.O) said all U.S. employees must get vaccinated to step into offices, as the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant drives a resurgence in cases.

Dara Khosrowshahi, chief executive officer of Uber Technologies Inc. (Samyukta Lakshmi/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In April, Uber said it expected its employees to return to office by Sept. 13.

San Francisco-based ride-hailing company Lyft Inc (LYFT.O) has also postponed its reopening to February from September.

The Delta variant, which emerged in India, has quickly spread globally and now accounts for more than 80% of all U.S. coronavirus cases.

Uber's news was first reported by Business Insider earlier on Thursday.